Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island’s Nas Majeed flirts with new girl Demi Jones in first look – could she be the one?

Love Island’s Nas Majeed flirts with new girl Demi Jones in first look – could she be the one?

Demi might be Nas' type on paper!

©ITV

It looks like tonight could be Nas Majeed’s lucky night in the Love Island villa.

Advertisement

ITV have teased their very first look at tonight’s show, and judging by some very romantic dinner scenes, Nas might have found his girl after all.

In the montage, it’s Nas’ turn to serve his dessert to new islander Demi Jones, who picked him along with Finley Tapp and Luke Mabbott to cook for her.

As he settles down at the table, the sports science graduate reveals that he’s “very excited” to be on the date.

“I’m so excited to meet you too,” Demi sweetly responds.

Ahead of the date, Nas confesses: “I’ve got to pull out my A-game tonight. It’s been over two weeks and this is my first date.”

And it seems like his charm is certainly working, as the clip then shows the 23-year-old lovingly feeding Demi dessert from his spoon.

Commenting on his gentlemanly ways, the 21-year-old style advisor smiles: “Aww look at this already.”

The flirting doesn’t stop there either, with Nas later complimenting Demi on her good looks.

“You’re actually stunning. Fiery, sexy… we’ll go with that for now,” he tells her.

©ITV

Nas’ time in the villa has been pretty unlucky to say the least.

In week one, he coupled up Siannise Fudge, however, his plans to woo her weren’t exactly successful.

The pair ended up having a few heated discussions – one over Nas not being able to pronounce the beauty advisor’s name correctly, and the other where Siannise insisted she wasn’t leading him on.

Nas then decided to couple up with Jess Gale, who had suggested to him she would like to get to know him.

However, he ended up recoupling with Siannise as part of a friendship couple.

So, could Nas have finally found the one? We hope so!

Advertisement

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm

Tags

All about Love Island

©ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep17 on ITV2 Pictured: Leanne and Rebecca chat. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Rebecca “fed up” of being in a love triangle with Luke T and Siannise

©ITV

Love Island first look: Leanne comes clean about Mike in explosive scenes

Leanne

Love Island fans furious with Leanne over “disrespectful” Mike comments

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Friday 10th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Laura Whitmore. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Laura Whitmore addresses speculation she’s Masked Singer’s Octopus