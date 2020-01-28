How many NTAs have Ant and Dec won?

The TV industry is braced for the National Television Awards on Tuesday 28th January – and one iconic presenting duo in particular will be hoping for success.

Ant & Dec are going for the extraordinary record of winning the best Entertainment/TV Presenter award for the 19th consecutive time – having won the prize at every ceremony since 2001.

In total, the duo have won a whopping 39 awards at the ceremony – including 11 wins in the Most Popular Entertainment Programme category and three for the Most Popular Reality Programme.

The Britain’s Got Talent and I’m A Celebrity hosts have also won two Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Awards and two Challenge Show awards, as well as one Most Popular Quiz Programme award, a Special Recognition Award and a Landmark Award.

Amongst the other shows they have presented in the time since their first award in 2001 are Pop Idol, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Ant & Dec’s Gameshow Marathon.

In November last year the pair were reunited in the Australian jungle – after Ant had taken a year off presenting duties for I’m a Celebrity due to personal issues.

The competition aiming to prevent a 19th consecutive victory for Ant and Dec include Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Graham Norton.

The 2020 National Television Awards airs on ITV on 28th January, 2020