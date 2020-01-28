His Dark Materials star reveals scene that was cut from the hit BBC series

His Dark Materials star Lewin Lloyd has said that the response to last year’s Phillip Pullman adaptation was “crazy.”

The child actor, who played Roger on the show, has already made a number of notable TV and film appearances – including on Doctor Who and in Judy Garland biopic Judy, but said that the reaction from fans following His Dark Materials was the best he’d seen so far.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Lloyd said, “It’s kind of crazy. The amount of love and support we have from it is just really amazing and was just so cool. I’m really, really happy.

“It’s kind of crazy how big the reaction is and it’s just such a pleasure to be a part of.”

Lloyd added that his favourite scene to shoot was one filmed for the first episode of the show but that didn’t make the cut – which saw he and Lyra, played by Dafne Keen, pretend to be drunk.

He said, “There’s a bit where she drinks the fake wine and me and Lyra would get drunk and just run about, and the director just let the camera roll and me and Dafne would improvise getting the wine all over our costumes and just running about – and it was just really so much fun.”

A scene that might not have been so much fun is one of the last we saw in series one – in which Roger is separated from his daemon and killed.

Of course, his death means that he will be unlikely to play much of a role next season – although *SPOILERS* his character does return in ghost form later in the book series.

When asked about a further appearance Iater in the series, Lloyd responded that he wasn’t sure. “I don’t know,’ he said, “We’ll see!”

His Dark Materials Season 1 is available to buy in-store and online from 27 January