What time is Only Connect on TV?

What time is it on?

Advertisement

Only Connect is on at 8pm on Monday 27th January 2020 on BBC2.

Who’s hosting?

Victoria Coren Mitchell once again puts the two teams to the test. Victoria revealed in an interview with RT that she initially tried to turn down the offer of presenting the show but after filming the pilot she was instantly hooked.

How does Only Connect work?

Contestants must engage in plenty of lateral thinking in order to find the links between four seemingly random words or phrases. The programme has become notorious for being the hardest quiz show on TV, even eclipsing University Challenge. There is no prize money on offer, the only motivation the teams need is the pride of being crowned Only Connect champions.

What’s with all the hieroglyphs?

Only Connect is one of the few shows where even picking the question poses a challenge. At the start of each round teams must choose from six Egyptian hieroglyphs – and hearing contestants call out twisted flax or eye of Horus is enough to put you off when you first tune in. However they were actually introduced to make things simpler after viewers complained the Greek letters, which were used in the first series, were too pretentious.

Will I get any answers right?

Probably not.

Do you have a review?

This is what Radio Times‘s David Butcher had to say about the latest episode:

“Oh, for heaven’s sake. The question setters have gone rogue. Round two, the sequences round, has several questions tonight that go beyond difficult into unfathomable and duly flummox both the (very good indeed) teams. Care to try one? OK, what comes next in this sequence: 21. Hip…22. Hic…23. Sip…?

Advertisement

Neither the Endeavours nor the Junipers crack the sequence, although the Junipers are on fighting form, backing themselves early on to call three-pointers and five-pointers correctly – with mixed results. It’s another splendid contest, with references to Bjorn Borg, Gandalf and the greatest musical of all time (which, Victoria Coren-Mitchell confirms, is Guys and Dolls).”