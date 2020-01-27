The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

Advertisement

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Alex and Matt will be joined on tonight’s show by comedian and writer David Baddiel, who is currently touring his live show Trolls: Not the Dolls.

Advertisement

The pair will also be hosting the FA Cup 5th Round Draw with Mark Chapman, Teddy Sheringham and Glen Johnson.