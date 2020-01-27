Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Demi Jones – the “bubbly” contestant who won’t beat around the bush

Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Demi Jones – the “bubbly” contestant who won’t beat around the bush

Everything you need to know about the Winter Love Island 2020 contestant, Demi Jones - a style advisor from Portsmouth

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Demi Jones. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

The drama is certainly hotting up on this year’s Love Island.

Advertisement

And it looks like more feathers could be ruffled, as new bombshells enter the villa.

Introducing Demi Jones, a style advisor from Portsmouth, who is willing to do whatever it takes to find the right man.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 21-year-old bombshell heading to South Africa.

Demi Jones – Key Facts

Age: 21

From: Portsmouth

Job: Style advisor at a boutique

Instagram: @demijones1

In three words: Definitely bubbly, reliable, friendly

What does Demi think makes her perfect for Love Island?

Demi describes herself as “Definitely bubbly, reliable, friendly”, however, the other islanders might have an issue with her untidiness, which she believes is her worst habit.

“I think when boys see me they go for my looks and don’t want to get to know me on a deeper level. Whereas I like to think I’ve got a bit of personality to go with it – I’m bubbly and fun,” she said.

What is she looking for in a man?

“Someone macho and mature. Someone sexy! I like cheekiness, also at the same time they’ve got to make me laugh,” she revealed.

Demi says her celebrity crush is either Tom Hardy or Zac Efron, and she currently has her eye on this year’s contestants, Nas Majeed and Finley Tapp – a bit awkward for Siannise Fudge and Paige Turley, who the boys happen to be coupled up with.

Love Island newsletter

How far is she prepared to go in the villa to get the guy she wants?

Demi doesn’t sound too worried about stepping on anyone’s toes in the villa, and admits she won’t “beat around the bush” when it comes to choosing someone to couple up with.

“I’m not going to beat around the bush. If I’m coupled up with someone I’m not happy with and if there’s someone I vibe with, I will have to say something, I’ll have to get my feelings across,” she said.

She won’t have an issue with dumping someone either, admitting her “eyes could start wandering”.

“I would like to say I’m 99% loyal. However, if my boyfriend or someone I’m talking to is not giving me the right attention or affection then my eyes could start wandering. It only takes a boy to give you a bit of attention when you’re not getting it from the right person, for you to be swayed,” she added.

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm

Tags

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Demi Jones. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Wallace Wilson. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Wallace Wilson – the personal trainer who isn’t afraid to step on any toes

Love Island Rebecca Gormley

Rebecca baffles Love Island fans as she wears bikini top on her head

Love Island 2020

What happened on Love Island last night? Everything you need to know

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Winter Sun Meet the 2020 Love Island contestants