Keeping faith to return for a third and final series

Welsh-language drama Keeping Faith is set to return for a third run, which BBC Wales has confirmed will be the final series of the hit show.

The series will air in October 2020 on Welsh-language channel S4C, before an English-language version is broadcast on BBC Wales in February 2021, while also being available on BBC iPlayer.

Series star Eve Myles (A Very English Scandal) will reprise the role of Faith Howells, while Bradley Freegard and Mark Lewis Jones will also return as Evan Howells and Steve Baldini respectively.

This time round they’ll be joined by Olivier award-winning Celia Imrie, who will play an as-yet unnamed character.

Filming for the series, which is called Un Bore Mercher on S4C, will begin today in Carmarthenshire.

The channel’s director of content, Amanda Rees, said, “This pioneering drama is hailed as one of S4C’s originals, and the award-winning thriller, set in the heart of one of Wales’ most beautiful landscapes, has raised the profile of Welsh drama across the world.”

BBC Wales’s head of commissioning, Nick Andrews, added, “Keeping Faith is a fantastic show and I’m delighted that it will return for a third series.”

Keeping Faith has been a huge hit for both BBC and the S4C over the course of its first two series, winning three BAFTA Cymru awards in 2018 and being played more than 33 million times on iPlayer.