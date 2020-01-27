When will Bulletproof series 2 air on Sky? What will it be about?

By Hannah Parry Billings

Advertisement

Sky One’s cop bromance will return for a second run, with best friends Bishop and Pike continuing their mission to strike at the heart of international organised crime.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bulletproof season two…

Will there be a second series of Bulletproof?

Fans will be delighted to hear that Sky One has confirmed a second series, which will be released in 2020 – and hopefully answer some of the cliffhangers from the first run.

When will Bulletproof season 2 be released on Sky One?

Sky One announced the second series would air on Friday 20th March 2020, with episodes expected to also be available on NOW TV.

What will it be about?

The crime drama follows Aaron Bishop and Ronnie Pike, two British cops and best friends working for the National Crime Agency.

Bulletproof has everything to be expected from a cop drama: car chases, drug deals and an international crime syndicate. However, running parallel to this narrative, is one of opposing upbringings and how this can affect as well as enhance bonds.

Pike deals with the immense pressures of following in his fathers decorated police footsteps, whilst Bishop’s tumultuous upbringing, and lack of parental guidance or presence, provides a perfect set-up for both to learn from each other and try to understand how to empathise with each other.

Season 1 concluded with Pike and Bishop reconciling and confirming their bond as ‘brothers’; fans will be excited to know what has become of Pike’s dad Ray following his chaotic escape, discover who else is part of ‘Black Heart’, and how far the corruption within the NCA spreads.

Season two will likely focus on the boys delving deeper into the international crime empire with everything to play for – including their police badges. They will also travel from London to Amsterdam and Cyprus, giving viewers a more detailed view of the empire’s inner-workings.

Who’s in the cast of Bulletproof?

Starring Noel Clarke (Doctor Who, Kidhood) as Bishop and Ashley Walters (Top Boy) as Pike, the two return for season 2 as the hapless yet formidable cops who continue to fight for international justice.

Nick Love will return at the helm as the primary writer and director of the new season, while stars Clarke Peters (Ronald Pike) and Lindsey Coulson (Sarah Tanner) will reprise their roles too.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Sky treated us to a first look trailer for season 2 of Bulletproof in December 2019.