Who is Trisha Goddard? Meet the talk show host joining Dancing On Ice 2020

From chat show to ice rink competition, TV host Trisha Goddard is one of those competing for this year’s Dancing on Ice title.

The noughties television mainstay is strapping on skates to boogie for the approval of judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and John Barrowman.

But who exactly is she? Here’s everything you need to know about Trisha Goddard, one the daring celebs taking on the ice…

Trisha Goddard – Key Facts

Age: 61

Known for: Talk show host

Twitter: @TrishaGoddard

Instagram: @TheRealTrishaGoddard

Professional dance partner: Łukasz Różycki

Who is Trisha Goddard?

Trisha Goddard was born in London in 1957, but her work in television actually started on the other side of the globe in Australia.

She first dabbled in a media as a writer for travel magazines alongside her job as an air stewardess, ultimately leading to her shifting altogether to a job in television.

Goddard presented current affairs programme The 7.30 Report as well as the children’s show Play School. After becoming an established name, she returned to the UK in 1998 to launch a new series of her very own.

Trisha aired on ITV from 1998 to 2004, featuring family feuds and lie detector tests in a similar manner to The Jeremy Kyle Show, which replaced Trisha on the schedules in 2005 after Goddard moved her show to Channel 5.

The series ran for another five years up until 2010, at which point it was cancelled.

During the height of its popularity, Trisha’s show became well known in British pop culture, appearing in Edgar Wright’s zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead, Kay Mellor drama series Fat Friends and an episode of Doctor Who.

In 2012, she launched a new version of her talk show for American television, which ran for two years and aired 260 episodes in total.

Since that series wrapped up, Goddard has made guest appearances on numerous panel shows including Loose Women, The Wright Stuff and Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

What has Trisha Goddard said about Dancing On Ice?

In an interview with Woman’s Own, Goddard explained why she signed on for the show: “I need money! And I love to skill up. I learnt to ski at 34 and rollerblade at 41 and didn’t start running until I was 43.”

She has since posted some snaps with her fellow contestants, Luciana Millarini, Andy ‘H’ Watkins, Lisa George and Caprice Bourret, as they train together.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV, January 2020