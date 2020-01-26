After that nail-biting Christmas special, Top Gear will be racing onto our screens for its 28th series very soon – but when does it air and what can we expect from the lads’ latest outing?

When is Top Gear on TV?

Top Gear returns to BBC Two on Sunday, 26th January at 8pm, racing back onto our screens with the first of six new episodes.

Who are the Top Gear presenters?

Chris Harris will once again be joined by England cricket legend Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness.

Find out a bit more about the lead trio, below…

Who is Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff?

Flintoff is best known for being an international cricketer for England, having made his professional debut in 1998. He won BBC Sports Personality Of The Year award in 2005 after winning the Ashes against Australia and in 2006 he was awarded an MBE.

He then retired from Test cricket in 2010 but temporarily came out of retirement in 2014 to play Twenty20 cricket for Lancashire and in the Australian Big Bash league.

Since his cricketing days, Flintoff has become known for his TV career. He has been a regular on Sky1 comedy panel show A League of Their Own since 2010 and he won the first series of the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2015.

He is also no stranger to presenting, having fronted ITV game show Cannonball in 2017, as well as a documentary focusing on depression in sport.

More recently, Flintoff has tried out acting, with roles in the BBC drama Love, Lies and Records and the musical adaptation of the hit TV series Fat Friends.

“Doing [Top Gear] is brilliant,” said Flintoff. “I’m not taking anyone on – we’ve got to try and do what’s best for this programme. If you’re thinking that then you’re doing it for the wrong reasons.”

Who is Paddy McGuinness?

McGuinness will be recognised by many for presenting the hit ITV dating show Take Me Out and bringing the phrase “No likey, no lighty!” into the world.

He has also appeared in comedy shows The Comedy Lab and That Peter Kay Thing on Channel 4.

Most recently, McGuinness teamed up with Leigh Francis – also known as Keith Lemon – to produce and star in The Keith And Paddy Picture Show, and he joined Celebrity Juice after Fearne Cotton’s departure.

Speaking about the new approach to the show, McGuinness said: “It’s not as full on laddy as you might think. You can sit with your friends or your family and watch it on a Sunday night. You don’t have to be a petrolhead to get into it. Well, fingers crossed.”

Who is Chris Harris?

Racing driver and car journalist Harris joined Top Gear’s presenting line up in 2016. His YouTube channel Chris Harris On Cars has a huge following, attracting 426k subscribers at the time of writing.

Speaking about the comparison between Top Gear and The Grand Tour, Harris said: “We’re a different type of car show. There’s loads of space for two car shows and I’m not sure there are any more so I don’t really mind.

“I think we’re going to be great – I think we’re going to smash it and it’s going to be better than them.”

When is the Extra Gear spin-off on TV?

Extra Gear will no longer be a traditional formatted show, but a banner for behind-the-scenes footage and extra content. It will be available to watch online.

Is there a trailer for the new series of Top Gear?

There sure is – and it features some truly jaw-dropping footage! You can watch below.

What can we expect from the new series?

The first episode will see Paddy, Freddie and Chris head on a British summer holiday in super-cheap second-hand convertibles. Chris tests the new Ariel Atom on track, and Freddie attempts to bungee-jump an old Rover off a dam.

“At this point, I wish I’d done Strictly,” he said forlornly before the dive.

Further antics will see Harris racing a fighter jet, Paddy eating guinea pig and the boys racing while… erm… covered in industrial lube.