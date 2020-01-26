Dancing On Ice’s Caprice Bourret says she’s had a “tough week” after making debut with new partner

Caprice Bourret made her debut on Dancing On Ice this evening with her new professional partner, Oscar Peters.

Advertisement

Last week, she didn’t dance as she had parted ways with Hamish Gaman.

In her pre-dance VT, Caprice breezed over the matter of her splitting from her original pro, looking more to the future.

She reflected: “My first live performance was so overwhelming. I missed last week’s show because I’m no longer skating with Hamish. I’m really nervous but I’m really excited.

“I’ve been out of the game for the week and I feel like I’ve taken 10 steps back.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Caprice and Oscar then performed an energetic cheerleader-style routine to Hey Mickey by Toni Basil, which seemed to go well apart from a tiny stumble on the Judges’ Challenge.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield at the end of her performance, Caprice admitted: “It’s been a tough week.”

She failed to impress the judges, landing in the bottom half of the leaderboard with a score of 25.

John Barrowman said she needed to work on her connection with Oscar, while Christopher Dean proposed she worked on her lifts and landing, adding how the pro needs to be aware of using all of the ice.

Last week, Holly made an announcement saying how Caprice wouldn’t be skating on account of her partner drama.

Holly confirmed Caprice would still be remaining part of the series and would “hopefully” return next week, although she wouldn’t be performing.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV at 9pm