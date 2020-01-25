Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has undoubtedly taken the UK by storm as it has everyone wondering which celebrities they are watching.

Advertisement

In its second episode viewers met Fox, a disco lady who certainly showed off her animalistic prowess with her moves.

But who exactly is behind the mirrored mask? RadioTimes.com will help you crack the case…

Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses Songs: Week 1: Call Me – Blondie Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer Clues: Collects teapots

Found on the East End but likes to spend time in the country

Silver fox

Party animal Guesses: Denise Van Outen

Samantha Womack

Rita Simons

Is Fox Kellie Bright?

Without a doubt, the Linda Carter actress is an EastEnders’ favourite.

We know she’s multi-talented, but did you know that she played Sally in a show called T. Bag and the Pearls of Wisdom back in the 90s? Kellie certainly starts to fit the bill…

Is Fox Denise Van Outen?

The predominant theory seemed to point the finger at presenter and actress, Denise Van Outen.

The clues didn’t give an awful lot away, but those eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted one absolute dead cert.

Fox told the judges and host Joel Dommett she loves to collect teapots and has done so for the past 30 years.

This seemed to be evidence enough for fans who found an old tweet from the presenter back in 2011 where she replied to a fan confirming she does, in fact, collect them.

What’s more, Denise famously hails from the East End of London, which was another clue in the show.

Is Fox Rita Simons or Samantha Womack?

Of course, with the East End clue, the entire cast of EastEnders instantly come under suspicion.

Immediately talk turned to Rita Simons or Samantha Womack, who famously played Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell on the BBC soap until a couple of years back.

Advertisement

Both have had experience on the stage and would be no strangers to bursting in to song.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January on ITV