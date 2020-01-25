This is The Voice! Again! Yes, the spinny-chaired singing competition is back on ITV for its ninth year, with a host of brand new singers, more epic vocal battles – and a new member of the judging coaching panel.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Voice UK 2020.

When is The Voice UK 2020 on TV?

The ninth series of The Voice UK airs on ITV on Saturdays at 8:30pm.

Who are the coaches?

Here are the coaches who’ll be guiding the acts through the competition:

will.i.am – Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer

– Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer Olly Murs – The X Factor runner-up and TV presenter

– The X Factor runner-up and TV presenter Tom Jones – Welsh singing legend

– Welsh singing legend Meghan Trainor – US singer of tracks including All About That Bass and Lips Are Movin. Read more about her here

What happened to Jennifer Hudson?

After performing coaching duties for the past three series, JHud has been replaced by Meghan Trainor. As she previously hinted to RadioTimes.com, her film commitments meant she wouldn’t have the time to coach on the ITV2.

As well as her big screen adaptation of Cats, Hudson is to play Aretha Franklin in a biopic slated for 2020.

Hey y’all! I’m sad to share that I won’t be able to join my friends in the red chair for @thevoiceuk this season due to filming commitments here in the States. I sure will miss my UK family, but I’ll be back soon for ‘Cats’ and ‘Respect’! Throw some shoes for me in the mean time. — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 26, 2019

Who presents The Voice UK?

Once again, Emma Willis is fronting the competition – her seventh year presenting the show.

When first joining The Voice UK in 2014, Willis presented alongside JLS’s Marvin Humes. However, she took on the gig solo the following year.

Willis has also presented Big Brother, The Circle and The BRIT awards.

What format changes are there for The Voice 2020?

So far, it looks like The Voice 2020 will follow the same format as previous years. We’ll post details of any changes here as we get them.

How do I get tickets to watch The Voice live?

Although the audition rounds have already been filmed, you can book yourself a ticket for the live shows (for free!) here.

Who are the guest coaches?

The guest coaches – the stars who assist the acts in the competition’s later stages – haven’t yet been unveiled.

Last year, they included Nicole Scherzinger, James Arthur and Olly Alexander.

Who won the last series of The Voice UK?

Team Olly’s Molly Hocking won the 2019 series of The Voice UK.

Although wielding some promising talent, since her win, Hocking has only released one single, I’ll Never Love Again, which peaked at number 73 in the UK charts.

