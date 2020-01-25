Does this sneak peek at the Masked Singer’s Duck hold new clues to her identity?

The Masked Singer continues to tease and tantalise viewers each week as we do our very best to unpick the clues and recognise the performances of the unknown celebrities behind those incredible costumes.

Among those singing on this week’s show is Duck and we’ve been given a sneak peek at her latest performance – a soulful rendition of Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace.

“I’m gonna show you a different side of me – and another one of my outfits,” says Duck before appearing on stage dressed in gospel singer’s robes for a performance that prompts guest judge Donny Osmond to say “there’s soul in there, baby”.

Meanwhile, something on this week’s episode convinces fellow panelist Jonathan Ross that the celeb behind the mask is a “young, political person”.

Will her performance give you any more clues as to Duck’s identity?

The Masked Singer is on ITV at 7pm on Saturdays