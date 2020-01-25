Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Callum Jones – the cheeky chap whose ideal woman in Megan Fox

Bid farewell to your social life – Love Island is back on our screens for its very first winter edition.

Advertisement

As the current cast members get used to their South African villa in order to find love, we have everything you need to know about Callum Jones, who hails from Manchester.

Here’s everything you need to know about Callum.

Callum Jones – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder In three words: Energetic, caring and up for a laugh Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

Callum’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Callum coupled up with Shaughna Phillips in the first episode, and although they are still together, their journey hasn’t been easy.

When twins Eve and Jess Gale entered the villa, tensions were raised as Eve set her eyes firmly on Callum, leaving Shaughna single in the recoupling.

However, he quickly worked out Shaughna was the one for him and went back to his original flame.

But when new girl Rebecca Gormley entered the villa, it seemed like it would all happen again.

Shaughna was livid to see the Geordie beauty queen head straight for her man and was quick to let her feelings be known.

Her scheme may have worked as Callum decided he wanted to stick with his original again, and went back to Shaughna.

Will there be any more hurdles for the pair to overcome?

How would Callum describe his ideal woman?

Callum says that he always fancies women with “dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish” and singles out Megan Fox as his celebrity crush.

On the other hand, he isn’t interested in girls who are not independent and who would rely on him to do things for them all the time.

What does Callum think makes him the ideal contestant?

Callum says that he’s a cheeky chap, he has builder’s banter but is also down to earth – which he reckons provides a good balance.

He also says he would rate himself as a 9 on a scale of 1-10 when it comes to his looks, adding that his best feature is his smile – “I’ve got dimples” he says.

Who has Callum told about Love Island?

Quite surprisingly, none of his mates know he will be entering the villa.

Callum told us and other press: “I applied in the summer and [my friends] were like, how did you get on? So, I said I was just going to have to apply in the winter and that’s probably as far as I’ve got to telling them. They’re always asking questions like, you going on it, you going on it? And I’m like, I don’t know.”

But did any of them work out he would be on Love Island considering he’s quit his job?

Callum explained: “They will have yesterday as I was meant to turn in yesterday. I’ve only told one person, my supervisor, that I was leaving. I just told him. Everyone else was expecting me in.”

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What does Callum think of the bro code?

Callum says, “I always think it’s best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s back.”

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.