Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Watch Jennifer Aniston surprise Friends fans at Central Perk

Watch Jennifer Aniston surprise Friends fans at Central Perk

'Rachel' dropped by to revisit her old coffee shop haunt...

Jennifer Aniston (Getty)

Could we be any more excited? Friends star Jennifer Aniston made a surprise return to the Warner Brothers lot of Friends, and took the opportunity to scare a few fans.

Advertisement

Guesting hosting The Ellen Show (which is filmed where Friends once was), Aniston made a surprise visit to the Central Perk coffee shop set.

As fans were having their photos taken on the famous orange sofa, Aniston hid behind them and jumped out – even offering to pour some (pretend) coffee.

Advertisement

You can watch the whole hilarious segment below.

Tags

All about Friends

Jennifer Aniston (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

(Netflix)

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 released on Netflix?

Star Wars:Rogue One

When is the Star Wars Cassian Andor series coming to Disney+?

Grantchester V

Meet the cast of ITV’s Grantchester series 5