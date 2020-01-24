Who is Masked Singer guest judge Donny Osmond?

International hit The Masked Singer has arrived on UK shores, alongside a host of talented (and disguised) celebrity contestants.

Joining the judging panel for two weeks is a man who’s no stranger to the series, after coming runner-up in the US version of the show himself. Read on for everything you need to know about the talented Donny Osmond…

Who is Donny Osmond? Key Facts Age: 62 Occupation: Singer, entertainer and former teen idol Twitter: @donnyosmond Instagram: @donnyosmond

Donny Osmond is a singer and entertainer. He came to fame at a young age, firstly with his brothers as part of the group the Osmonds, and then he later launched a solo career with hits such as ‘Puppy Love’. He also performed alongside his sister Marie as part of the duo Donny & Marie, with a television series of the same name.

Disney fans might also recognise Osmond as the singer behind the Mulan hit “I’ll Make A Man Out of You”.

The Masker Singer judge Davina McCall previously revealed that legendary singer Osmond will be joining the show for two weeks, replacing panellist Ken Jeong.

Speaking on This Morning, the former Big Brother host explained that Osmond was filling in while Jeong was away — and that the singer had certainly made his mark with some barbed critiques.

“I have to say to you, Donny Osmond came on the panel as a guest as Ken couldn’t make it for two weeks. He was quite tough. He was slightly critiquing. I thought, ‘Get you, Donny!’,” McCall said.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV at 7pm