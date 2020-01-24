It’s back – Love Island has returned to our screens for our very first winter outing in a brand new villa with a brand new host.

As always, our cast of Love Island singletons will be looking to find true love and a whole load of Instagram followers over the next six weeks.

But the path to true love never did run smooth, with our couples at risk thanks to the show’s regular bombshells and recoupling ceremonies.

So when can we expect another explosive recoupling in the villa? RadioTimes.com has got you covered…

When is the next Love Island recoupling?

We can expect to see another recoupling tonight (24th January) as the girls get their pick of the boys – which includes the two newcomers, Luke M and Luke T.

The one boy left single at the end will be dumped from the villa.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.