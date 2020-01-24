Would you rather the BBC scrapped The Victoria Derbyshire Show or Question Time?

The news that daytime BBC2 current affairs programme The Victoria Derbyshire Show is facing cancellation due to cost-cutting measures has been met with outrage from many viewers, who cite the show’s investigative journalism and the platform it provides for marginalised voices as reasons to keep it.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, others have gone as far as to suggest that the corporation should instead consider scrapping BBC1’s Thursday night political debate show Question Time, which has been criticised by some for controversial panel bookings and political bias.

Not a good way to find out about this short-sighted decision in the least. No respect. The BBC needs to get rid of Question Time if they are looking to make cuts!!! https://t.co/wg7swS7p23 — Sandra A Agard (@sandrastorytime) January 23, 2020

Personally I think they should cut shows like Question Time and Andrew Marr which keep rehashing the same garbage week in week out. This show has had some real positive & inspiring stuff & changed people's lives unlike most of the depressing crap on TV. — Robert S (@soul4real2000) January 23, 2020

Tell them to cut Question Time – a useless biased programme. Save yours! — ✨Linda✨ (@LindaLovesStoke) January 23, 2020

On the other hand, Question Time is a national institution, which has been bringing political debate to our living rooms for over 40 years.

So we wondered which show viewers would really rather see scrapped if savings are imperative at the BBC.

Is a daytime show like Victoria Derbyshire expendable? Or has Question Time had its time?

Advertisement

If one of them had to be cancelled, which would you rather see go? Cast your vote in our poll and let us know…