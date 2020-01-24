Patrick Stewart loves your Picard memes: “I must’ve done something right”

Patrick Stewart is reprising his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard for new series Star Trek: Picard – but in the 18 years since he last played the character on-screen, fans have kept the character’s legend alive… through memes.

Yes, Picard has become something of an internet sensation – from ‘face-palm’ gifs to a remix of the festive hit Let It Snow that replaces the key phrase with his “Make it so” catchphrase.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Stewart said that he’s thrilled to be the subject of such meme-ery – even if he refuses to take any credit for his character’s internet following.

“His appearances on social media and the success that he seems to be having are little to do with me – it’s all other people who are doing this!” he said.

“It’s flattering, I suppose, to have a character that you played become so popular. I must’ve done something right.”

As for his favourite meme or fan edit? “I love the Make It So Christmas song,” Stewart revealed.

With Star Trek: Picard now having launched, fans now have a whole new series to help inspire new memes… though we can confirm that there’s not a single face-palm in the opening three episodes.

Star Trek: Picard is set 18 years after Jean-Luc’s last screen outing in the 2002 film Nemesis and finds its lead character mourning not just the death of Data but also the destruction of Romulus, as referenced in the 2009 film Star Trek.

Stewart will be joined by fellow franchise veterans Brent Spiner (Data), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), as well as new cast additions Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal ‘Chris’ Rios), Isa Briones (Dahj), Alison Pill (Dr Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker).

Star Trek: Picard launches on Friday 24th January on Amazon Prime Video