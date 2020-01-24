The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Michael Ball.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

The Pet Shop Boys will be joining Alex and Michael for a performance and a chat. The hugely successful synth-pop duo made up by Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have sold millions of records worldwide, and will be promoting the release of their brand new album Hotspot.

Also making an appearance tonight will be former American Football players Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, who’ll be discussing the upcoming Super Bowl.