Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Connor Durman – “I say whatever’s on my mind”

Love Island is back on screens as the current batch of singletons fight for the cash prize – and to find the one.

Advertisement

As the current cast get cosy in the brand new villa in South Africa, we have everything you need to know about coffee bean salesman, Connor Durman.

Connor Durman – Key Facts Age: 25 From: Brighton Occupation: Coffee bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Siannise

Connor’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Connor immediately locked eyes with Sophie Piper from day one and the pair hit it off straight away.

However, when new boy Connagh Howard entered the villa, he swept Soph off her feet leaving Connor alone.

He then went on the offensive, trying to get his girl back, but to no avail – his pushiness was a turn off for Sophie.

But after a change of tactic, Connor decided that distance truly did make the heart grow fonder and the pair reunited with a kiss.

Will they last though?

What is Connor’s type on paper?

“Outgoing, a big personality, loving and I don’t want her to be embarrassed to show it in front of people. Family orientated and she’s got to fit in with my mates. Just be easy going.”

Who is Connor’s celebrity crush?

“Maya Jama.”

What is Connor’s ideal first date?

“I’ve actually already had the best date. When I was in Sydney, I met this girl on Instagram and messaged her because we had mutual friends. I booked this cinema in the park with a double bed, bottle of champagne and and we watched A Star Is Born – best first date ever.”

How far will Connor go to get the girl of his dreams?

“I’m quite honest and I say whatever’s on my mind. I don’t want to make a complete fool of myself but if I like someone I will tell her and I will go for it.”

Connor has since been training to get trim for the villa – admitting to RadioTimes.com that he’s found it heavy going.

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.