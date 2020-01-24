Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Luke Trotman, the new boy and semi-pro footballer
He's the son of an X Factor star and says "you've got to back yourself" as he joins the Love Island cast
A group of young singles have flown out to South Africa to take part in Winter Love Island and Luke Trotman has headed into the villa as late additions to this year’s line-up.
He’s a student and semi-pro footballer who plays for Darlington FC in County Durham, as well as the son of Beverley Trotman who placed sixth in The X Factor back in 2007.
Check out her powerful voice in action below:
Here’s everything you need to know about Luke T.
Luke Trotman – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Semi-pro footballer and student
In three words: “Energetic, positive and smiley”
Instagram: @luketroytrotman
Luke T’s time in the Love Island villa so far…
Luke T entered as a bombshell with Luke M and immediately set the girls’ pulses racing.
The cheeky chap said he was going to get to know everyone, but had his eye on a couple in particular.
And thankfully, he got to take one of them as the public decided he would take Siannise Fudge out for a night away from the villa.
Will there be a spark between them though?
What is Luke T looking for in a partner?
Luke T says his ideal woman is “intelligent, pretty, confident and bubbly,” in other words his celebrity crush: actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba.
“I really like girls who are intelligent. So, I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them.”
What is Luke T’s ideal first date?
“I’d like to do an activity like mini golf, then probably go for drinks and if I really like them I’ll take them to a club after.”
What is Luke T’s worst habit?
“I can be quite stubborn, which annoys a lot of people. I’m overly competitive too.”
What is Luke T’s definition of the “bro code”?
“You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. In the Villa, you’ve got to back yourself. I’m quite relaxed.”
Will Luke T stay loyal to his partner in the villa?
“I don’t have a wandering eye, I wouldn’t ever play anyone. I wouldn’t lie to someone and then go and do something else. I’d try and be open.”
Love Island airs every night at 9pm on ITV2
