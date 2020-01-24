Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

The guests for this week’s episode of The Graham Norton show have been announced, with a stellar line-up that includes a Marvel superhero and a Monty Python member.

Advertisement

Appearing on the BBC’s flagship lighthearted talk show are Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr, national treasure Emma Thompson, House actor Hugh Laurie and Monty Python’s Terry Gilliam. Singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles, the composer behind hit Broadway musical Waitress, will be performing She Used to be Mine

Downey Jr will be chatting to Graham about playing Iron Man for 11 years, and what it feels like to have put the super suit to rest following his character’s fate in Avengers: Endgame. He’ll also discuss his latest flick, Doolittle, in which he had to act alongside plenty of green screen. He is joined by Doolittle co-star Emma Thompson, who voices Doolittle’s talking parrot in the movie. Thompson also reveals how she almost lost her husband to Kate Winslet.

Laurie is no stranger to green screen and talking animals himself, since he played the titular character’s adoptive father in Stuart Little. As well as reminiscing about his adopted mouse son, Laurie will be telling Graham all about working with director Armando Iannucci in The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Terry Gilliam will be honouring the late great Terry Jones, sharing anecdotes of their Monty Python days. He’ll also be chatting about his film The Man That Killed Don Quixote, which has been three decades in the making.

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:35pm on Friday 24th January 2020.