When is Love Island 2020 final? Here’s how long the series is on for

Love Island is back and while the cast settle in to life in the South African villa, talk has turned to who will win.

While the crowning couple are still a mystery, when can we expect to see the final?

When is the Love Island 2020 final?

It’s currently unknown when the Love Island final will air, but some educated guesses can be made based on previous series.

Since 2018, islanders have had eight weeks to bag their type on paper after bosses took the decision to extend the show’s run based on its popularity.

However, the show is currently thought to air for six weeks, so that would place the Love Island final on Sunday, 23rd March 2020 – but that has not yet been confirmed by ITV.

How long is Love Island 2020 on for?

Usually, Love Island airs for eight weeks. It was extended in 2018 from seven after it became the nation’s most talked about show.

However, this is the first time ITV have aired a winter special of Love Island, let alone two seasons in one year.

As a result, fans can expect to see a shorter version of the January edition, with it airing for six weeks this time around.

Who is in the cast of Love Island 2020?

The current contestants in with a shot of the crown are as follows:

Love Island airs new episodes on ITV2 at 9pm, Monday-Friday