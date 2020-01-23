Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Connagh Howard – model who once worked with Anthony Joshua

Love Island is back on ITV2, perhaps sooner than we all thought, for the first ever winter series.

In addition to the original cast members, the bombshells are causing a stir.

Connagh Howard is heating up the South African villa, and we have everything you need to know about “Connagh with a G”.

Connagh Howard – Key Facts Age: 27 From: Cardiff Job: Model In three words: Goofy, laid-back and compassionate Instagram: @connagh92 Coupled up with: Sophie

Connagh’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

It’s been an interesting time for Connagh, as he’s had a couple of girls chasing after him.

He initially showed some interest in Sophie Piper and Siannise Fudge, but after a couple of nights deliberation, he went with the former to couple up with.

As they got to know each other, it became clear Sophie wanted the other Connor (Durman) back and Connagh was left single once more.

However, new girl Rebecca Gormley set her eyes on him and after a couple of flirty encounters, the pair eventually hit it off, despite an awkward interruption from Siannise.

Who is Connagh’s ideal girl?

Sporty Connagh is after a girl who shares his interests, while also being self-sufficient.

He said ahead of his arrival in the villa: “I like brunettes, a girl with nice eyes, who likes to take care of themselves.

“I like a girl who can do some sort of sport as I’m in to sport. I’m looking for someone I can be myself with.”

What is Connagh’s turn-off?

Connagh is fairly set on what he likes and what he doesn’t like.

The model simply said he doesn’t like “pettiness” in his lovers.

However, if he can find someone who can watch a movie with him, he will fall hook, line and sinker.

“My ideal date would be to go to the cinema, because I love films.”

How does Connagh know Anthony Joshua?

Without a doubt, Anthony Joshua was everyone’s type, with many calling him their type on paper before entering the villa.

However, model Connagh has actually breathed the same air as the boxing champ.

He recalled: “I was in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m a big boxing fan. I was really excited to meet him.

“In the ad we were both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking – he’s a big boy!”

