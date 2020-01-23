Accessibility Links

  4. Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals – everything you need to know

Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals – everything you need to know

The documentary series will look at the history of the royal family

It’s fair to say that the royal family has attracted even more media coverage than usual in recent months, with a number of high-profile incidents dominating the headlines – including Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview at the end of 2019.

The coverage doesn’t look likely to stop, as this new documentary series dives into the history of the Windsors, following in the footsteps of Netflix drama The Crown.

Here’s everything you need to know about Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals…

What is Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals about?

The major documentary tells the inside story of the royal family and the Queen’s record-breaking reign. The first episode focuses on the conflict between love and duty that faces the royals – and which has occasionally threatened to bring down the House of Windsor. Edward VIII fatefully chose love when he abdicated to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson. Charles chose duty when he married Diana. The Queen, however, has managed to find a balance, maintaining a long marriage while becoming the longest-serving monarch.

Is there a Radio Times review for Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals? 

Yes, Radio Times critic David Brown wrote this about the first episode:

“This new four-parter is piggybacking on the success of The Crown, even going to the extent of re-exploring the drama’s main theme: the battle between head and heart. So we get a potted history of the occasions when the Windsors have prioritised passion over royal commitments (Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson), as well as times when the opposite was true and love ended up being sacrificed on the altar of duty (Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles and Diana Spencer).

Along the way, there are some gossipy revelations thanks to titbits from the National Archives, though many of the anecdotes are well-worn. For instance, do we really need another reminder that Diana’s gown was rumpled and creased on the day of her wedding?”

When is Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals on ITV?

Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals begins on ITV at 9pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020.

