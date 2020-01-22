Spy in the Wild season 2 – everything you need to know

The show that broke the internet with its grieving monkeys is back for a second run on BBC One, so expect more heart-wrenching moments as the cameras spy on the world’s wildlife.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Spy in the Wild’s second series…

What is Spy in the Wild about?

Cameras are camouflaged in the wild to give an ‘undercover’ look at the animal world. This time around they will follow a family of gorillas as Spy Grub and Spy Fruit testing their intelligence. Elsewhere in Brazil, Spy Jaguar Cub observes a beautiful gathering of water birds, capybara and caiman, and welcomes Spy Caiman to film a feeding frenzy.

Who narrates Spy in the Wild season 2?

As with the first series, David Tennant gives voice to the wild ride.

Do you have a review?

This is what Radio Times’s Alison Graham had to say about the series:

“In cute footage of a group of irresistible, curious mountain gorillas gingerly approaching a spy-creature mountain gorilla, there’s a lot of peering and tapping before a silverback wades in, grunting and thumping, to demonstrate his dominance. Keep your hair on, love! The spy-creature is the size of a Tiny Tears with a Deirdre Barlow perm. Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy. “Animals are so clever you wonder how they’re ever taken in. Just look at the capuchin monkeys prodding their mechanical cousin, an emaciated weirdo that will haunt my nightmares. And the spy Humboldt penguin that appears to have spent too long in a tux at an awards ceremony. “Yet the real animals respond with intelligence and interest, rarely lashing out – even the sleekly beautiful mountain jaguars, who could be excused for calling the police when confronted by their creepy robotic pal.”

When is Spy in the Wild on TV?

The second season kicks off on BBC One on Wednesday 22nd January at 7pm. You can also watch the episode on BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Yes! BBC One released a teaser on 18th January 2020.