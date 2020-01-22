Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...
The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.
The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.
It looks like it will be a quite the packed show tonight, with Louis Tomlinson joining for a live performance following the release of his new album Walls. Former politician Ed Balls, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and presenter Steph McGovern will also appear.
As well as the starry guest panel, tonight will see a battle of the bands staged between office colleagues in Wales, home cooks chat about how they sell food to strangers via social media, and different charities attempt to win a decommissioned train carriage.