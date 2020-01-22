Love Island 2020 cast – meet the full line-up of singletons looking for love
As Love Island's winter series rumbles on, we have a full list of the cast looking for their type on paper...
After months of anticipation, Love Island is back with more fun in the sun as 12 contestants head to the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa, ready to crack on and couple up.
The ITV2 goliath confirmed last year that an additional winter series was on its way with £50,000 up for grabs.
Our line-up has seen a brand new cast of characters enter the sparkling Love Island villa in a bid to find their type on paper, and there have already been fireworks with Ollie quitting after only three days, and there’s sure to be even more drama on the way.
Laura Whitmore has taken over presenting from Caroline Flack, while Iain Stirling has returned to narrate the series which airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm, with a special Unseen Bits episode on every Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.
Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?
Luke Trotman
Age: 22
Job: Semi-pro footballer and student
Instagram: @luketroytrotman
Coupled up with: Currently single
The son of a former X Factor contestant, Luke T is after “an intelligent girl, with a bit about her” – will any of our current Islanders fit the bill?
Luke Mabbott
Luke Mabbott – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Heating engineer
Instagram: @lukemabbott
Twitter: @MabbottLuke
Coupled up with: Currently single
Justin Bieber “lookalike” Luke has just come out of a four year relationship – could he find exactly what he’s looking for in the Love Island villa?
Rebecca Gormley
Rebecca Gormley – Key Facts
Age: 21
Job: Part-time model and carer
Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx
Coupled up with: Currently single
Miss Newcastle 2018, Rebecca, is keen to make her mark on the villa has already made two islanders’ hearts race. As she promises to make them laugh, can humour win her the dream man?
Connagh Howard
Connagh Howard – Key Facts
Age: 27
Job: Model
Instagram: @connagh92
Coupled up with: Sophie
Model Connagh is out to couple up with a girl who shares his interests, while also being self-sufficient. Will he be able to impress?
Finley Tapp
Key Facts
Age: 20
Instagram: @finn_tapp
Coupled up with: Paige
Footballer Finley is swapping goal scoring for cracking on in the villa – although his youth initially put some girls off, can he prove he’s winning material?
Leanne Amaning
Leanne Amaning – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Customer service advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Coupled up with: Mike
Fiery Leanne – who once competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who probably looks something along the lines of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and she will definitely cause a stir in the villa.
Siannise Fudge
Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Beauty consultant
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Coupled up with: Connor
Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” girl from Bristol who is promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she gets there. As for what she wants in a man? Someone who is family orientated and trustworthy.
Read more about Siannise here.
Jess Gale
Jess Gale – Key Facts
Age: 20
Job: Student and VIP hostess
Instagram: @jessicarosegale
Coupled up with: Nas
Jess entered the Love Island villa with sister Eve, the duo becoming the first female twins to enter the Love Island villa. However, the pair were soon broken up when Eve was dumped from the island following a recoupling in week one. Jess will now compete on the show alone.
Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Democratic services officer
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Coupled up with: Callum
Shaughna is certainly about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a career in politics when the show is over. With her worst habit thinking she’s always right, will she find a man who shares her drive?
Read more about Shaughna here.
Sophie Piper
Sophie Piper – Key Facts
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
Coupled up with: Connagh
She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has plenty of showbiz pals as well.
Paige Turley
Paige Turley – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Coupled up with: Finley
Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, once dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her own taste of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent when she was younger. And she’s been in the centre of drama in the villa after an argument with Ollie, who has since left, putting her in a vulnerable position – it’s never simple in Love Island.
Mike Boateng
Mike Boateng – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Coupled up with: Leanne
Mike has showbiz in his bones as he used to be a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it help him find the love of his life in the villa?
Connor Durman
Connor Durman – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Coffee bean salesman
Instagram: @connordurman
Coupled up with: Siânnise
Connor is hoping to find an outgoing girl he can introduce to everyone and he isn’t afraid of putting himself out to get the love of his life.
Callum Jones
Callum Jones – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Coupled up with: Shaughna
He’s a cheeky chap who will get the girls’ attentions with his builders’ banter. He loves a woman who can pull off red lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.
Nas Majeed
Nas Majeed – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Sports science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Coupled up with: Jess
Nas thinks he’s “different” to other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home with him. However, he has a habit of laughing during awkward situations which viewers are sure to see throughout the series.
Eve Gale – DUMPED
Eve Gale – Key Facts
Age: 20
Job: Student and VIP hostess
Instagram: @evegale
Eve was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa, strutting onto the show with identical twin Jess. However, the sisters were soon split apart when Eve was dumped from the island following a week one recoupling.
Ollie Williams – QUIT
Ollie Williams – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Coupled up with: Paige, before exit
Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific family and isn’t afraid to tell girls about his background. However, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for another girl outside of Love Island.
