Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Luke Trotman, the new boy and semi-pro footballer

He's the son of an X Factor star and says "you've got to back yourself"

Luke Trotman, Love Island 2020

A group of young singles have flown out to South Africa to take part in Winter Love Island and they’re about to be joined by some new faces…

Luke Trotman is one of two boys who will be heading into the villa as late additions to this year’s line-up.

He’s a student and semi-pro footballer who plays for Darlington FC in County Durham, as well as the son of Beverley Trotman who placed sixth in The X Factor back in 2007.

Check out her powerful voice in action below:

See who Luke is joining with our full Love Island 2020 contestants list.

Here’s everything you need to know about Luke T.

Luke Trotman – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Semi-pro footballer and student

In three words: “Energetic, positive and smiley”

Instagram: @luketroytrotman

What is Luke T looking for in a partner?

Luke T says his ideal woman is “intelligent, pretty, confident and bubbly,” in other words his celebrity crush: actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba.

“I really like girls who are intelligent. So, I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them.”

What is Luke T’s ideal first date?

“I’d like to do an activity like mini golf, then probably go for drinks and if I really like them I’ll take them to a club after.”

What is Luke T’s worst habit?

“I can be quite stubborn, which annoys a lot of people. I’m overly competitive too.”

What is Luke T’s definition of the “bro code”?

“You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. In the Villa, you’ve got to back yourself. I’m quite relaxed.”

Will Luke T stay loyal to his partner in the villa?

“I don’t have a wandering eye, I wouldn’t ever play anyone. I wouldn’t lie to someone and then go and do something else. I’d try and be open.”

Love Island airs every night at 9pm on ITV2

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

