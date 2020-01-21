When is The Walking Dead: World Beyond released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Rick Grimes may have moved on to pastures new, but The Walking Dead is far from over. In fact, it’s taking viewers to a world beyond.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is the latest spin-off to explore the post-apocalyptic world based on Robert Kirkman’s comic series, joining 2015’s Fear the Walking Dead, which is heading into its sixth season.

The female-led spin-off will be airing in April 2020. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Amazon Prime Video?

The zombie drama will launch on US network AMC on Sunday 12th April 2020. It will be available to Amazon Prime members on Prime Video in the UK, but an official date is yet to be announced. We’ll let you know as soon as it’s confirmed.

How many seasons of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will there be?

Though the first season is yet to air, it has been confirmed that the series will have a self-contained run for only two seasons. The official The Walking Dead: World Beyond Twitter account posted about it in January 2020:

What is The Walking Dead: World Beyond about?

Up until recently, details about the plot had been kept tightly under wraps and rumour had it this was due to the series’ potential connection to the upcoming Rick Grimes movies. The trailer seemed to confirm such was the case, as it features a helicopter similar to the one that whisked Rick away in The Walking Dead.

As well as revealing more about mysterious company CRM, the show will also delve into “a new mythology and story” following the first generation raised in The Walking Dead’s post-apocalyptic world (it’s set ten years after the zombie outbreak). The official synopsis reads:

“Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.”

“Some will become heroes. Some will become villains,” it continues. “In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

Who’s in the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

Protagonists Huck and Iris will be played by Annet Mahendru (Tyrant, The Americans) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) respectively.

Gold Digger’s Julia Ormond will play Elizabeth who, according to AMC, is a “charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force.”

Other cast members include The Punisher’s Joe Holt as family man and professor Leo Bennett, Nico Tortorella (The Following) as “honourable” Felix, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton and Hal Cumpston as Silas.

The series is co-created by Walking Dead veteran Scott M Gimple and showrunner Matthew Negrete, who has also penned several episodes of The Walking Dead.

Is there a trailer?

For now, there’s only a teaser.