What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

Tuesday 21st January: Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

The first comedy special from North Carolina comedian Fortune Feimster touches on topics including childhood misadventures. Watch on Netflix

Monday 20th January: Family Reunion: part 2

Second season of sitcom about a Seattle family who have moved and are trying to adjust to life in small-town Georgia… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 19th January: Jezebel

This dark and intriguing drama explores the eyes of online sex work through the eyes of 19-year-old Tiffany, who begins work as a cam girl for money.

Saturday 18th January: A Fall from Grace

This electrifying thriller centres on Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a cheated housewife whose vulnerable side turns violent. Written and directed by Tyler Perry. Watch on Netflix

Friday 17th January: Sex Education season 2

The hit show returns, as Otis (Asa Butterfield) finds himself trying to control his newly found sexual urges and also keep up his friendship with Maeve (Emma Mackey) Watch on Netflix