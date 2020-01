There’s a major secret in the Love Island Hideaway…

We’re now one week into Love Island 2020 – and already, the Hideaway is seeing some action.

Advertisement

Our first look at tonight’s show sees newcomer Rebecca having a romantic date with both Connor and Callum in the locked away bedroom, after she raised their heart rates the most during the Dirty Dancers challenge.

But there’s a hidden secret in the Hideaway that RadioTimes.com discovered when we visited the villa out in South Africa – and it’s very naughty indeed.

The brand new ‘vibey’ Hideaway has a secret compartment hidden away for our Islanders to find.

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The far left pink velvet panel on the Love Island Hideaway walls is actually a secret cupboard, likely to be stocked with secret treats for our Islanders (should they hopefully find it).

Elsewhere in the Hideaway lies an outdoor shower and a jacuzzi, which are both yet to see anyone use them.

It seems new girl Rebecca has her eyes set on Callum during her date on tonight’s show.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Rebecca boldly said: “I’ve come in here to find someone. I’ve not come in here to mess about. I’m ready to go in there and step on people’s toes.”

She added to Connagh later: “I’m not going to tell people who I want or why I want them.

“I’m not scared in the slightest. I’ve got to do what I need to do.”

With Rebecca now on the scene, we may see far more of the Hideaway in days to come…

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2