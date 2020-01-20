Love Island 2020 music – all the songs featured on the winter series soundtrack
The reality series may be making its winter debut but Love Island still features classic summer chart music
Love Island 2020 is well underway and as we sink our teeth into the latest drama between the islanders, our feet can’t help but tap along to the infectious chart-toppers.
It might not be July, but it’s sizzling hot in the South African villa and we’ve got your ultimate Love Island music list ready to be the soundtrack of your January.
What is the Love Island theme song?
Called simply ‘Love Island theme’, the electronic dance track is performed by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.
What music appeared on Love Island last night?
Day 7
- Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
- Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma FaithBedtime
- Stay Awake – London Grammar
- The Way I Am – Charlie Puth
- Lift Me Up – Oliver Heldens & Firebeatz & Schella feat. Carla Monroe
- Low Key – Ally Brooke feat. TygaThe Challenge
- Million Ways – HRVY
- Make Your Move – Anton Powers & Redondo
- Knock Yourself Out – Jadakiss
- The Girls – Calvin Harris
- Motivation – Normani
- Faith (Acoustic) – Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz
- Take You There – H.E.R
Day 6
- Gloves are Comin’ Off – 7kingZ
- Ditch – Empara Mi
- Wild Love – James Bay
- All That Love – Rudimental feat. Anne-MarieThe Challenge
- Anaconda – Nicki Minaj
- Booty – Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull
- Bubble Butt – Major Lazer feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga & Mystic
- Shake Ur Body (Original Mix) – Shy FX with T-Power feat. Di
- Get Up (Rattle) – Bingo Players feat. Far East Movement
- Love Machine – Girls Aloud
- Run This Town – OFFAIAH feat. ShenseeaThe Evening
- Just Watch Me Now – Lady Bri
- Lose Control – Meduza, Becky Hill & GoodboysRecoupling
- Lost In The Fire – Gesaffelstein & The Weekend
- Bad Things – Summer Kennedy
- Easy Ride – Natali Felicia
- When The Truth Hunts You Down – Sam Tinnesz
- Soldier – Fleurie
- Let You Know – Sody
- Go Your Own Way – Grace Grundy
Day 5
- Faith – George Michael
- When I’m With U – Tritonal feat. Maia Wright
The Dates
- Makin’ A Move – Lady Bri
- Close – Ever
- Crazy Dream – Tom Misch feat. Loyle Carner
- From Eden – Hozier
- What I Like About You (Acoustic Piano) – Lusaint
- One Night – MK & Sonny Fodera feat Ralphaella
Truth or Dare
- DARE – Gorillaz
- Let Me Love You (Extended Club Mix) – Weiss
- Is it Really Love – Joe Stone & Cr3on
- Compromise – Molly Kate Kestner
Day 4
- Turn It Up/Fire It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes
- I Feel Love – Donna Summer
Bedtime
- Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt
- 2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma feat Gia Koka
Olly leaving
- Opposite of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham
- People Change – Mipso
Evening
- Wish You Well – Sigala & Becky Hill
Announcement of new boys
- Ready For It – Taylor Swift
- What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey
Day 3
- Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva
- Here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara
The Date
- Love Again – RuthAnne
- All Fired Up – Matt Corby
- Finally Feel Good – James Arthur
The Evening
- Don’t Leave Me Lonely – Mark Ronson feat Yebba
- If You Ever – Nao feat 6LACK
- Who’s Got Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume
- Velcro – Jerry Williams
Day 2
- When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland
- Slide Away – Miley Cyrus
- Found Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell
- Peachy Keen – L Devine
The Challenge
- Gravity – DJ Fresh feat Ella Eyre
- Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks
- Deep End (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM feat JHart
- Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals
- Wear My Kiss – Sugababes
- WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day
- This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen
- So Freakin’ Tight – Tough Love
- Break the Rules – Charli XCX
- Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren
The Recoupling
- Heat – Captain Cuts & Parson James
- Until We Go Down – Ruelle
- Here We Stand – Hidden Citizens feat. Svrcina
- Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie
- Not Over Yet (It’s Only Begun) – The Phantoms
Day 1
- I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (Original Mix) – Luke Chable
- Good Life – Inner City
- We Got Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson
- Mind Blown – Syn Cole
- Learning How to Love – KALM, River
- In the Morning – Jaded
- Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
- Size – Fleur East
- Big Love (David Penn Extended Remix) – Pete Heller’s Big Love
- This is Real – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson
- Supermassive Black Hole – Muse
- Offline – Friendly Fires
- Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek
- The Castle – Mario S
- Could Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden
- Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae
- Nobody – Martin Jensen & James Arthur
- Higher (Call My Name) – Swales feat. RuthAnne
- Something About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental
- Baiana – Bakermat
- Love Me Back – RITUAL and Tove Styrke
- Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane
- Bad Together – Atlas Knox
- Holy Water – Galantis
- Go Slow – Gorgon City @ Kaskade & ROMEO
- What I Love – Punctual
Where can I get the Love Island soundtrack?
Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured in this series is available on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the series was followed by 48,258 Spotify users.
Which artists were featured on the last series of Love Island?
The 2019 series of Love Island featured a number of popular songs including Power by Little Mix, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.
Unknown artists have gained popularity in the past after their songs were played during previous Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured in the 2018 series of the show.
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.