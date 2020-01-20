Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror review

Doctor Who took an electrifying trip back to the early 1900s in latest episode Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror, which cast Goran Višnjić as the pioneering inventor and engineer. But did sparks fly? Find out in the latest weekly Doctor Who review podcast from RadioTimes.com!

Morgan Jeffery and Patrick Cremona discuss whether series 12, episode four was a return to form after Orphan 55, how the story subtly touched on the Timeless Child arc and why viewers might recognise that villainous scorpion queen…

Doctor Who continues on BBC One next Sunday at 7:10pm, with writers Vinay Patel (Demons of the Punjab) and Chris Chibnall teaming up for Fugitive of the Judoon, reviving the rhino-like foes and featuring guest star Neil Stuke (Doctor Foster, Silk).

Trigger-happy space police the Judoon are targeting 21st-century Gloucester. The Doctor, Yaz, Ryan and Graham race back to Earth in order to prevent them doing too much damage to the cathedral city. But who are they looking for, and what did they do to incur the wrath of the Judoon?