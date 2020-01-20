Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror review

Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror review

Talking Tesla's alien encounters, Anjli Mohindra's return to the Whoniverse and more **CONTAINS SPOILERS**

Doctor Who - Nikola Tesla's Night of Terror

Doctor Who took an electrifying trip back to the early 1900s in latest episode Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror, which cast Goran Višnjić as the pioneering inventor and engineer. But did sparks fly? Find out in the latest weekly Doctor Who review podcast from RadioTimes.com!

Advertisement

Morgan Jeffery and Patrick Cremona discuss whether series 12, episode four was a return to form after Orphan 55, how the story subtly touched on the Timeless Child arc and why viewers might recognise that villainous scorpion queen…

If you enjoyed the episode and want to know more about Tesla, there’s heaps more info on the trailblazer and his rival with Thomas Edison right here.

For more on Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror, be sure to read the nine biggest questions we had after watching the episode.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One next Sunday at 7:10pm, with writers Vinay Patel (Demons of the Punjab) and Chris Chibnall teaming up for Fugitive of the Judoon, reviving the rhino-like foes and featuring guest star Neil Stuke (Doctor Foster, Silk).

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 14/01/2020 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 4) - Picture Shows: PRE TX ** STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 14/01/2020 00:00:01** Nikola Tesla (GORAN VISNJIC), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Ryan (TOSIN COLE), Yaz (MANDIP GILL), Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ben Blackall
Advertisement

Trigger-happy space police the Judoon are targeting 21st-century Gloucester. The Doctor, Yaz, Ryan and Graham race back to Earth in order to prevent them doing too much damage to the cathedral city. But who are they looking for, and what did they do to incur the wrath of the Judoon?

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who - Nikola Tesla's Night of Terror
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Anjli Mohindra as Queen Skithra in Doctor Who

Doctor Who series 12: Yes, that was The Sarah Jane Adventures’ Anjli Mohindra as a scorpion queen

Doctor Who series 12: Nikola Tesla's Night of Terror

Doctor Who 9 big questions after Nikola Tesla's Night of Terror

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 14/01/2020 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 4) - Picture Shows: PRE TX ** STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 14/01/2020 00:00:01** Nikola Tesla (GORAN VISNJIC), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Ryan (TOSIN COLE), Yaz (MANDIP GILL), Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ben Blackall

Doctor Who Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror review: a delightful tale avoids bathos as scientists unite to fend off an attack of giant scorpions

Tesla

Doctor Who | Who was Nikola Tesla? Did he really have a rivalry with Thomas Edison?