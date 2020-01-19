The Great Pottery Throw Down – everything you need to know

The Great Pottery Throw Down comes from the same mould of television as The Great British Bake Off, challenging a group of normal people to compete at doing something very wholesome and charming.

And, like the baking show, it made the move from the BBC to Channel 4. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Great Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The series is on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm, with every episode repeated on Channel 4 on Sundays at 7pm. You can also watch each episode on catch-up service All4 for 30 days after it airs.

What is The Great Pottery Throw Down about?

Twelve amateur potters compete against one another, with judges Keith Brymer Jones (who is most famous for his legendary waterworks) and newcomer Sue Pryke throwing increasingly obscure challenges at the contenders.

This week, the remaining 11 will be tasked with building a fiddly chess set which has 32 pieces, so expect stress levels to soar.

Do you have a review of the show?

Radio Times reviewer Jane Rackham said of episode two:

“Much as in Bake Off, the challenges in Throw Down are getting increasingly obscure. No chance of simply making a nice vase. Last week the potters were tasked with making a ceramic cafetiere, of all things. Now, for the remaining 11, it’s a hand-built chess set, which, with 32 individual pieces, is a really fiddly challenge that requires exceptional time management.

The stress levels rocket in the last ten minutes, although one laid-back chap is calmly sipping a mug of tea while his rivals race to the drying room. The potters joke that their aim is to make Keith Brymer Jones cry… and he does, although for the wrong reasons.”

Who is the host?

Melanie Sykes has taken over as host of the show, previously fronted by Sara Cox.

Who are the potters in the 2020 series?

The potters taking place in The Great Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Kit, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

Is there a trailer?