Viewers ask many and varied questions about BBC One’s popular daytime series The Repair Shop, in which specialist restorers fix up damaged heirlooms and beloved personal artefacts.

For instance: How can you apply to be on The Repair Shop? Who are The Repair Shop experts? Does The Repair Shop charge for repairs?

But chief among those questions is the most fundamental of all…

Does The Repair Shop actually exist?

Rob Butterfield, head of factual at production company Ricochet, explains: “Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum [in Singleton, West Sussex], where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn’t offer a repair service outside the show.

“In the case of some items, there are only a handful of people in the country who have the skills to fix them, so we’re lucky to have so many of Britain’s top craftspeople involved. It can get busy at times, with as many as 12 experts working in the barn, plus the occasional appearance of a barn owl!

“We’ve found most people for the show through social media. And we don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.”

The Repair Shop airs weekdays on BBC One at 4:30pm, and previous episodes can be watched on BBC iPlayer