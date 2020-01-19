Who is Maura Higgins? Meet the Love Island contestant skating onto our screens for Dancing on Ice 2020

Trading a villa in Majorca for a rink in Hemel Hempstead, Love Island’s Maura Higgins is competing for the Dancing on Ice 2020 title.

The reality TV star is just one of 12 celebs who signed on to the figure skating series overseen by judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

And in typical Maura style, she’s very upfront about just how she’ll think she’ll do in the process.

“I’m not prepared. I’ve very unprepared,” she said. “I reckon my body won’t know what’s hit it. I have exercised but I go through phases. I exercise for a few weeks then give it up for months. I don’t stick to it because every time I exercise I never see a change so I give up too quickly. This is a competition though. I want to make the final.”

But for the uninitiated, who is Maura Higgins? Here’s all you need to know about our Love Island finalist.

Maura Higgins – key facts

Age: 28

Famous for: Being a Love Island star

Instagram: @MauraHiggins

Twitter: @MauraHiggins

Professional partner: Alexander Demetriou

Who is Maura Higgins?

The former ring girl and model sashayed her way onto our screens (and into our hearts) when she starred as a bombshell in Love Island series five.

Having originally set her sights on Tommy (who famously said Maura made his head turn 560 degrees), the Irish beauty had a brief dalliance with Tom – who wanted to see if she was “all mouth”.

While Maura made waves in the villa, she was hugely popular with viewers at home thanks to her direct manner and sharp one-liners, seeing her place fourth alongside her new beau Curtis Pritchard.

What did Maura do after Love Island?

While we tipped her to be one of the most successful Love Island contestants after leaving the show, Maura is doing even better than we could have imagined.

Bagging her first hosting role as an agony aunt on ITV’s This Morning, Maura has now gone onto sign six-figure deals with lingerie company Ann Summers and have her own collection with BooHoo too.

She is also still happily coupled up with Curtis.

What did Maura say about joining Dancing on Ice?

Making the announcement on This Morning while stood in a giant snow globe (where else?) Maura joked that she was going to be 2020’s Gemma Collins, and asked for a strong partner to keep her in line.

“I need someone strict to keep me in line. Otherwise I’ll just throw a strop and lay on the floor,” she joked.

“Headbangers frighten me a lot. I don’t go to the gym so I’m going to struggle. I’m going to be training every day…my body isn’t up for it!

“I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all. I’m up for the challenge. I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive so I think that will drive me.”

How competitive is Maura ahead of her Dancing On Ice debut?

Maura insisted ahead of her debut: “I’m very competitive and I definitely want to win. Or just get very far, I do want to do well. I’d be raging if I spent so much time training and then get voted off in the first couple of weeks. I won’t like that.”

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV.