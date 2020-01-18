Meet Winter Love Island 2020 contestants Eve and Jess Gale, the twins with the “ultimate girl code”

Jess: “Someone who is confident, not cocky. Self- assured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me.”

Eve: “I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I’d like a guy who is switched on.”

Both say that their celebrity crush is British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

What happened to Eve?

Eve Gale has been dumped from Love Island. The student was eliminated following day six’s recoupling – in quite dramatic fashion. With the guys having the power to a girl to pair up with, Nas – the last boy to pick – had to decide to save either Jess or Eve.

“I’ve got to know both Jess and Eve very well over the past week,” he said when announcing his choice. “However, I would like to couple up with this girl as I’ve spent slightly more time with her and got to know her a bit more. The girl I would like to couple up with is…Jess.”