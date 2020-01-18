Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer?

The nation is hooked on zany guessing-game show with The Masked Singer, which sees a series of celebrities don elaborate disguises as we try and guess just who is behind the mask.

Advertisement

Octopus is a colourful and bubbly character whose performance suggests she’s no stranger to the stage. But who is she?

With theories flying around on the internet, who really sang The Little Mermaid’s Part of Your World?

RadioTimes.com has a round-up of all the theories and guess.

Octopus – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 1: Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid Clues: “I do weight-training” “I have links to catwalks” Guesses: Ashley Roberts, Courtney Act

Is Octopus Ashley Roberts?

So far, the prevailing thinking is that Ashley Roberts is behind the Octopus mask.

The sea-dweller appears to have an American accent and we were told there’s a link to a “cat walk”.

While some thought this was clearly a reference to a model, others are convinced it’s a nod to a former member of girl group The Pussycat Dolls.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The adorable and Disney-like Octopus then revealed she does “weight training”, a common method of keeping in shape for models.

But eagle-eyed viewers thought this was actually a play on words and referred to Ashley’s role in Waitress, the musical.

If that wasn’t enough, a picture did the rounds on Twitter showing Ashley in a beautiful mermaid costume – a direct link to the song she sang.

Is Octopus Courtney Act?

However, others pondered whether RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act was behind the mask.

The Australian-born singer and entertainer – aka Shane Jenek – is no stranger to the stage and could undoubtedly perform with an American accent while carrying off an extremely intricate costume.

Advertisement

Furthermore, a key part of the drag talent show sees the hopeful queens strut their stuff down a cat walk to impress head judge Ru.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm