Where is Winter Love Island filmed? First look at the South African villa

Move over, Majorca – we’re heading somewhere new for January’s helping of Love Island

Love Island villa Cape Town (ITV)

We’re used to heading over to Majorca to see our sexy singles cracking on and mugging off, but the winter helping of Love Island will be different from the start as we’re heading to a brand new villa in a brand new location.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new setting for Winter Love Island….

Where is Winter Love Island filmed?

Winter Love Island Cape Town Villa sitting room ©ITV

For series six, we’re heading over to Eagles Nest in Cape Town, South Africa to see our new Love Island contestants cracking on in a brand new villa.

Three stories high, the new villa boasts several exciting new features such as a boys’ dressing room, where the first time the lads will have their very own space to get ready in the evenings, a bigger bathroom complete with bath and twin showers – and ‘a dog house’.

Love Island villa Cape Town bathroom (ITV)

Don’t be fooled into thinking we will see Islanders of the canine variety – the brand new feature is a pull-out bed by the front door that we can imagine some of our singletons will be forced to sleep should they not get on with their partner.

Dog House, Love Island Cape Town villa ITV

As always, our South African villa features its own Hideaway, which has been given a ‘vibey’ make-over for series six. Complete with deluxe double bed, the Hideaway is home to a hot tub, an outdoor shower and another secret compartment…

Love Island Cape Town hideaway ©ITV

Outside in the garden, our villa boasts two look out points overseeing the action, with a slightly bigger fire pit to fit in more contestants – meaning we may see more Islanders than ever before…

Love Island villa ©ITV

With the villa being so spacious, we’re predicting far more drama, action and cracking on for Love Island series six.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2

