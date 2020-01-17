Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

It’s by far one of the strangest and zaniest shows on television; The Masked Singer has finally landed for UK audiences.

For those of you not familiar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities take on elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.

We’ve looked at the clues and the evidence, and we’re going to try and guess along with the panel about who is behind the mask.

Who is Daisy?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ by The Weeknd

Clues: Daisy’s real name is based upon the seeds that she grew from, she’s “uprooted herself from her home soil.” She has a “bright personality” and is “drawn to the light.”

She says that she likes to relax by fishing.

Theories: The panel suggested Beverley Knight, Meghan Markle, Lindsay Lohan and Lulu.

Viewers at home guessed that Daisy was American singer Kelis.

Daisy's name is from the seeds of the people who made her… convinced its Kelis now #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PfSfv8Wloa — Elizabeth Heeles (@fatterpenguin) January 5, 2020

Who is Fox?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Call Me’ by Blondie

Clues: Fox is “street smart, nosy and vocal” and couldn’t possibly say if they were a “silver fox” – although they did feel like a “bit of a rockstar” in their outfit, and plans on “rocking out” during the competition. They are a bit of a party animal, and can be found in the East End – although they split their time between town and country.

“For 30 years I’ve been collected teapots,” they revealed.

Theories: The panel suggested Kerry Katona, Helen Mirren, Sam Fox and Joanna Lumley.

Viewers at home thought Fox was Denise Van Outen.

Who is Monster?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams

Clues: Monster is “bright”, “bold” and a “BIG personality” who has “come to the UK” from elsewhere, and although they’re not keen to blow their own trumpet they’ve “feasted on a lot of awards” and couldn’t wait to get into “beast mode.”

He said that his hero was Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley.

Theories: The panel suggested Cee-Lo Green, Andre 3000, LL Cool J, Elton John and Jamie Foxx.

Many viewers at home agreed that Monster could be Cee-Lo Green, while others suggested Big Narstie, Roman Kemp and Chris Eubank.

Who is Octopus?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Part of Your World’ from The Little Mermaid

Clues: Octopus is “bubbly”, “happy-go-lucky” and “always on the go” – despite all her arms, she’s “equally leggy” which comes in handy when making any pier her catwalk.

“I love weight training” she revealed.

Theories: The panel suggested Cara Delevingne, Jodie Kidd, Tyra Banks and Nicole Scherzinger.

Viewers at home thought Octopus might be Scherzinger’s fellow Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

This. Ashley was in the Waitress musical = weight training? Cat walk! Pussycat! Ashley is the Octopus!!! #MaskedSinger https://t.co/GZpnFzNkZ4 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 5, 2020

Who is Tree?

Performances

Episode two: ‘It Must Be Love’ by Madness

Clues: Tree has “played in front of big crowds before” he “like to win” and that is his “goal” throughout the competition. He might not be “pitch perfect” but would give it his “best shot.”

They’ve never performed on a stage before, but are doing it for their kids.

Theories: The panel suggested Chris Kamara, Peter Crouch, Alan Shearer and David Beckham.

Viewers at home thought Tree might be Jamie Redknapp or Peter Crouch – and the former England striker has denied this on Twitter.

I can confirm I am not a singing tree — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 5, 2020

Who is Queen Bee?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Alive’ by Sia

Episode three: Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

Clues: Queen Bee started her career “quite young” and has “always been a part of a wild card” but now they’ve “grown up” – “I’m no longer a princess,” she says. “I’m a queen.”

“Out of all of my friends, I am the joker of the pack,” she revealed.

In episode three, she revealed that she was a “lawmaker” and had a background in activism.

Truth or lie: One of the following statements is true: She’s under 30/She’s well known in fashion circles/she’s not known for singing onstage.

Theories: The panel initially suggested Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Emilia Clarke, Margot Robbie and Olivia Colman. Later, they added Amal Clooney and Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle to the list of possibilities.

Viewers at home think Queen Bee could be Charlotte Church, Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts and even Maisie Williams.

Late to the party but I am ADAMANT that Queen Bee is @NicolaRoberts #TheMaskedSinger — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) January 5, 2020

Who is Duck?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Like A Virgin’ by Madonna

Episode three: Livin On A Prayer by Bon Jovi, Ave Maria (in the sing-off)

Clues: Duck describes herself as “a real softie, although maybe you wouldn’t think it” – she was also “shy and quiet” when she was younger. “I’ve always been sporty and like to push myself,” Duck says. “You might even catch me surfing from time to time.”

She also used to be a long-distance runner, and claims to speak several different languages including German and Italian. Apparently, 850,000 people once sang happy birthday to her – and she sang it to someone very significant.

Truth or lie: One of the following statements is true – she used to do gigs with David Bowie/She used to be in a major girl band/She has two grown-up children

Theories: The panel suggested Mel C, All Saints’ Melanie Blatt, Dame Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe.

Viewers at home think Duck could be Denise Lewis, or Skin from rock band Skunk Anansie.

Who is Unicorn?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Babooshka’ by Kate Bush

Episode three: Juice by Lizzo

Clues: Unicorn has “always stood out from the crowd” and “been different”, has “flair” and is a “bit of a show pony”.

“When I was a child, I used to go on holiday on a private plane,” they revealed, adding in a later episode that they grew up on an island before heading to the bright lights.

Truth or lie: One of these is true – Pineapple is my favourite food/My girlfriend is very famous/Acting changed my life

Theories: The panel suggested John Barrowman, Louie Spence, Adam Lambert and NSYNC’s JC Chasez, while viewers at home also seem convinced that Unicorn is Barrowman or possibly Glee’s Matthew Morrison.

Who is Hedgehog?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Black Magic’ by Little Mix

Episode three: Shine by Take That

Clues: Hedgehog is a “workaholic” and a “homely creature” who’s “most active at night” – he’s “more introverted than people might expect” but “very friendly” and his “natural habitat” is the stage.

“I once had a job that meant I died at 8.30 every night,” he revealed, while visual clues in episode three suggested a connection with musicals like Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Hairspray.

Truth or lie: One of the following is true – he sometimes wears high heels onstage/once worked at a major fast food restaurant/his daughter is more famous than he is.

Theories: The panel suggested Eddie Izzard, David Thewlis, Jack Whitehall and Sir Ian McKellen.

Viewers at home thought Hedgehog was either Michael McIntyre or Jason Manford, with some wondering if Les Mis stars Michael Ball or Alfie Boe could be in there as well…