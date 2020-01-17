Accessibility Links

The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV – everything you need to know

The presenter returns to her roots in this new travel series...

TV presenter and intrepid explorer Julia Bradbury embarks on a new quest to reconnect with her Greek family heritage. Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on TV?

The series continues on Friday 17thth January at 8pm on ITV, and will be available on ITV Hub afterwards.

What is The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury about?

After many sun-drenched holidays in popular tourist destinations, Julia Bradbury explores the hidden side of Greece. The second episode sees her travel to Corfu, where she’ll learn of the island’s Italian influences and love affair with exotic spices.

Do you have a review for The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury?

Yes, Radio Times critic Gill Crawford gave us her thoughts on the series:

“I’m probably not the only person missing the Durrells and their Corfiot home. So it’s good to know that Julia Bradbury is now heading to Corfu on her sunny tour of the Greek islands. And, as in Crete last week, she’s keen to meet the cooks and craftspeople keeping Greek culture alive. Except that… Corfu Town has a surprisingly Italian nature. And the island’s signature dish, pastitsada, with its generous use of spices, probably owes a debt to the island’s more exotic links.

“But this is still Greece, and that means olives. In an ancient grove, Julia meets two brothers who are keen to bring olive-oil production into the 21st century. It’s all madly idyllic.”

From TwoFour Productions THE GREEK ISLANDS WITH JULIA BRADBURY Ep 3 Santorini Friday 24th January 2020 on ITV Pictured: Julia Bradbury joins Antonis Karamalegos at his restaurant on the Greek Island of Santorini where she samples a local delicacy of Fava In this episode, JuliaÕs journey brings her to the glamorous island of Santorini, in search of the perfect sunset. Her trip begins in one of SantoriniÕs most exclusive hotels where she discovers how one of the AegeanÕs poorest islands became the playground for the rich and famous. In search of the secret Santorini away from the bustling crowds, she heads inland for a walk on the wild side, hiking through a foragerÕs paradise to the hilltop village of Pyrgos to watch the sun go down. After sampling a local delicacy made from Fava Beans that takes her back to her childhood, she heads out to sea to find out how local fishermen are joining forces with environmentalists to keep SantoriniÕs pristine waters plastic-free. Her journey ends with a hop across to neighbouring island of Thirasia where she encounters a sleepy place untouched by mass tourism. (C) TwoFour For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE GREEK ISLANDS WITH JULIA BRADBURY or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website https://www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
