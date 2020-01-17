Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

The guests for this week’s episode of The Graham Norton show have been announced, with a stellar line-up that includes not just two Harry Potter stars but also a ’00s musical legend.

Appearing on the BBC’s flagship lighthearted talk show are the Boy Who Lived himself Daniel Radcliffe and the outrageous Miriam Margolyes, who played Hogwarts’ Herbology professor Pomona Sprout in the magical franchise.

They are joined by Scottish actor Alan Cumming and Catastrophe star and writer Sharon Horgan. If Craig David is your flava, you’re in luck as he’ll be performing ‘Born To Do It’ before chatting to Graham about his upcoming tour.

Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming will be promoting Endgame, a new play at London’s Old Vic theatre in which they both star. They’ll also chat to Graham about their experiences living across the pond and what life is like after appearing in a big Hollywood franchise (Cumming played Nightcrawler in the 2003 X-Men film X2).

Miriam Margolyes is always a riot on the show, whether she’s telling one of her classic X-rated anecdotes or wondering who her A-list co-stars are. This time round, she’ll be discussing her Call The Midwife role and why she never watches herself in anything.

Sharon Horgan will finally shed some much needed light on that Catastrophe ending (sort of). She’ll also be talking about her new film, Military Wives, and what it’s like to work with Dame Kristin Scott Thomas.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:35pm on Friday 10th January 2020.