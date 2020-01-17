Gavin and Stacey star claims she’d put money on show returning

The hugely successful Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey has left many fans wanting more – especially given its cliff-hanger ending.

Advertisement

And so, new quotes from star Joanna Page (who plays Stacey on the show) are bound to be good news for fans who aren’t yet ready to leave the Wests and the Shipmans behind.

Speaking to The Sun about a possible full series return, Page said, “If I had to put a bet on it I would say yes – but I have no idea if it is coming back.

“I thought we would never do it again, I spent 10 years telling people we were never doing it again, then suddenly we did the special!

“But when I first read [the script] on my phone and got to the end I thought: ‘What!! They can’t leave it like that!!’

“I want to know if Smithy is going to say yes, so they’ve got to do one.”

So, while that might not be confirmation – it seems that one star at least is on board for a further series, or at the bare minimum another one-off special.

The recent Christmas special broke records – being the highest rated scripted show of the entire decade, and the most watched-Christmas show in the same period.

And according to one of the special’s stars, Oscar Hartland (who played Smithy and Nessa’s son Neil), James Corden hinted to him that another show would be possible if its “what the people want.”

Advertisement

With that in mind, the record-breaking viewing figures won’t have done the chances of a fourth series any harm at all…