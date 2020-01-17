Exclusive: Corrie, The Office and Tattoo Fixers stars will appear on Celebrity Come Dine with Me

Channel 4 has exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com which famous faces are in the second group competing on the new series of Celebrity Come Dine with Me.

The broadcaster revealed earlier this week that the series will air weekdays on E4 from Monday 27th January until 14th February, with a different group of celebrities competing to be the host with the most each week.

The week starting on 3rd February will see television personality Charlotte Crosby, Tattoo Fixers’ Jay Hutton and Real Housewife of Cheshire Dawn Ward test out their hosting skills. They’ll be joined round the dinner table by Ewen MacIntosh, who played Keith Bishop in the UK Office, and Coronation Street’s Steven Arnold.

Geordie Shore’s Crosby is best known for winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and starring in her own reality series, The Charlotte Show, while Jay Hutton is the resident tattoo artist on E4’s Tattoo Fixers.

Reality star Dawn Ward, who is the wife of retired footballer Ashley Ward, is a regular cast member on ITV’s the Real Housewives of Cheshire. She’ll be competing against comedian-presenter MacIntosh, and Arnold, who played Ashley Peacock on Coronation Street.

The celebrities will each throw a dinner party for their fellow contestants in a bid to win £1000 for a charity of their choice.

The first group of celebrities to demonstrate their culinary flair were announced earlier this week. Love Islander Jack Fincham, Five frontman Abz Love, Tracy Beaker’s Dani Harmer, Made in Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli and comic duo Donna & Verona will kick off the show on the 27th January.

Celebrity Come Dine With me will air on Channel 4 from Monday 27th January 2020.