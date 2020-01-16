Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Callum Jones – the cheeky chap whose ideal woman in Megan Fox

Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Callum Jones – the cheeky chap whose ideal woman in Megan Fox

Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island contestant Callum Jones

Callum Jones Love Island (ITV)

Get ready to bid farewell to your social life – Love Island is back on our screens for its very first winter edition.

Advertisement

A new cohort of singletons have jetted off to the brand new South African villa in order to find love, money and a few teeth whitening endorsements.

One of the Love Island 2020 contestants set to jet to South Africa is Callum Jones, who hails from Manchester.

Here’s everything you need to know about Callum.

Callum Jones – Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Scaffolder

In three words: Energetic, caring and up for a laugh

Instagram: @_callum_jones

Coupled up with: Eve

How would Callum describe his ideal woman?

Callum says that he always fancies women with “dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish” and singles out Megan Fox as his celebrity crush.

On the other hand, he isn’t interested in girls who are not independent and who would rely on him to do things for them all the time.

What does Callum think makes him the ideal contestant?

Callum says that he’s a cheeky chap, he has builder’s banter but is also down to earth – which he reckons provides a good balance.

He also says he would rate himself as a 9 on a scale of 1-10 when it comes to his looks, adding that his best feature is his smile – “I’ve got dimples” he says.

Who has Callum told about Love Island?

Quite surprisingly, none of his mates know he will be entering the villa.

Callum told us and other press: “I applied in the summer and [my friends] were like, how did you get on? So, I said I was just going to have to apply in the winter and that’s probably as far as I’ve got to telling them. They’re always asking questions like, you going on it, you going on it? And I’m like, I don’t know.”

But did any of them work out he would be on Love Island considering he’s quit his job?

Callum explained: “They will have yesterday as I was meant to turn in yesterday. I’ve only told one person, my supervisor, that I was leaving. I just told him. Everyone else was expecting me in.”

What does Callum think of the bro code?

Callum says, “I always think it’s best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s back.”

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.

Tags

All about Love Island

mike boateng Love Island 2020 (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Eve and Jess Gale

Meet Winter Love Island 2020 contestants Eve and Jess Gale, the twins with the “ultimate girl code”

Love Island – Shaughna Phillips

Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips – the “clever” contestant who thinks she’s always right

Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Leanne Amaning – the “unpredictable” Islander who competed in Miss Ghana UK

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Sophie Piper. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Sophie Piper, Rochelle Humes’ sister