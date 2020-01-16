Love Island’s Iain Stirling deems Nas Majeed’s flirting “embarrassing”

Make no mistake – Love Island is back on our screens with our Love Island cast of 2020 getting their graft on.

Advertisement

While some couples seem to be naturally progressing into the next stages of their relationships, others have to put a lot more leg work in.

The award for hardest worker goes to Nas Majeed, who pulled partner Siannise Fudge for a chat on the day beds – to absolutely no avail.

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As painful as it was for us to watch, spare a thought for Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, who said he cringed when he saw the footage.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he explained: “It is embarrassing isn’t it? To watch someone try and flirt with someone who doesn’t fancy them. There’s nothing worse when your mate is trying to pull someone who is clearly not interested.”

It only got worse for Nas, after Siannise had to explain quite clearly to him that she was not interested in him in a romantic way.

But despite this minor setback, Stirling believes Nas is his favourite in the show – so far.

“Bless his cotton socks, he’s a very lovely lad,” he added. “Will a lady come in who thinks he’s a nice boy? Can’t be hard to find, he’s a handsome lad! He’s a builder, he’s practical, he’d be helpful round the house. There’s lots of positives on the Nas front. I am Team Nas.”

We’re getting a double-helping of our favourite narrator from now on, with the comedian, 31, also hosting the fourth series of Iain Stirling’s CelebAbilty straight after Love Island.

“It seems to legally have to be on after Love Island,” he joked.

“I’m pumped. We’ve just gone more light-hearted and daft than we were in previous years. I’m not really more of a shock person. I’m more of a dumb, silly person, and that’s what we’ve done with the show.”

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns tonight at 10.05pm on ITV2.

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.