  4. Love Island’s Iain Stirling deems Nas Majeed’s flirting “embarrassing”

Love Island’s Iain Stirling deems Nas Majeed’s flirting “embarrassing”

Did you watch Love Island’s Nas Majeed’s cringe conversation with Siannise Fudge through your fingers last night? You weren’t the only one…

Make no mistake – Love Island is back on our screens with our Love Island cast of 2020 getting their graft on.

While some couples seem to be naturally progressing into the next stages of their relationships, others have to put a lot more leg work in.

The award for hardest worker goes to Nas Majeed, who pulled partner Siannise Fudge for a chat on the day beds – to absolutely no avail.

As painful as it was for us to watch, spare a thought for Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, who said he cringed when he saw the footage.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he explained: “It is embarrassing isn’t it? To watch someone try and flirt with someone who doesn’t fancy them. There’s nothing worse when your mate is trying to pull someone who is clearly not interested.”

It only got worse for Nas, after Siannise had to explain quite clearly to him that she was not interested in him in a romantic way.

But despite this minor setback, Stirling believes Nas is his favourite in the show – so far.

“Bless his cotton socks, he’s a very lovely lad,” he added. “Will a lady come in who thinks he’s a nice boy? Can’t be hard to find, he’s a handsome lad! He’s a builder, he’s practical, he’d be helpful round the house. There’s lots of positives on the Nas front. I am Team Nas.”

Iain Stirling
Iain Stirling

We’re getting a double-helping of our favourite narrator from now on, with the comedian, 31, also hosting the fourth series of Iain Stirling’s CelebAbilty straight after Love Island.

“It seems to legally have to be on after Love Island,” he joked.

“I’m pumped. We’ve just gone more light-hearted and daft than we were in previous years. I’m not really more of a shock person. I’m more of a dumb, silly person, and that’s what we’ve done with the show.”

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns tonight at 10.05pm on ITV2.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

