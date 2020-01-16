Love Island’s Iain Stirling on Connor’s behaviour: ‘It’s not a good look’

It may have only been less than a week, but we’re already knee-deep in Love Island drama.

Our Love Island 2020 contestants look set to be the most explosive yet, as we’ve already seen two love triangles, one departure and some bickering.

But eyebrows have already been raised over Love Island’s Connor Durman, who fell out with his partner Sophie Piper after she gleefully celebrated the news of two new boys entering the villa.

Speaking to Sophie, Connor said during last night’s episode: “Don’t be rubbing that in my face – it’s disrespectful I feel mugged off.”

Ofcom has since received 13 complaints about the argument.

And it seems that it wasn’t just Twitter that flared up over the row, with Love Island narrator Iain Stirling also noticing Connor’s behaviour.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Stirling explained: “It is a regrettable personality flaw.

“I feel [Connor] is demonstrating some very classic male traits.

“We are brought up in this alpha environment where any attack on our masculinity or any attack on people need for us, or reliant upon us is questioned. We will see ourselves as weak or less or will have less value.

“It’s not a good look. He felt belittled because his masculinity is questioned. And he dealt with it in a way that is less than ideal.”

However, Stirling added that its these behaviours he “enjoys our Islanders learning from” on the show.

We get a double-helping of Stirling, with the 31-year-old comedian also hosting the fourth series of Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility, which airs straight after Love Island.

This series sees Stacey Solomon join the show in place of Scarlett Moffatt, who Stirling confirmed had to leave the programme due to a “diary clash”.

“Stacey’s great. She’s just a woman of the people. She just gets it, she just a likeable, and naturally funny person,” she said.

“We’ve gone sillier this year I think. It’s more sort of daft. Like a bit of Vic [Reeves] and Bob [Mortimer]. It’s more silly, slapstick stuff and a few more cerebral jokes.”

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns to ITV at 10.05pm on ITV2.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.